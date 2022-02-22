The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Tuesday, February 22, 2022 11:07 am

2 dogs die in house fire

The Journal Gazette

Two dogs died in a house fire on Fort Wayne's northwest side.

Firefighters were called just before 5 p.m. Monday to 2916 Marne Place near Bethel and Carroll roads. Two adults had gotten out of the two-story home before firefighters arrived.

Crews found a kitchen fire that extended to the family room. Two dead dogs were removed from the home. The cause is under investigation.

 

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  