Tuesday, February 22, 2022 11:07 am
2 dogs die in house fire
The Journal Gazette
Two dogs died in a house fire on Fort Wayne's northwest side.
Firefighters were called just before 5 p.m. Monday to 2916 Marne Place near Bethel and Carroll roads. Two adults had gotten out of the two-story home before firefighters arrived.
Crews found a kitchen fire that extended to the family room. Two dead dogs were removed from the home. The cause is under investigation.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story