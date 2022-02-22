Indiana fumbles away another winnable game

COLUMBUS, Ohio – There is no other way to say it: Indiana can't close and it's looking more and more likely that deficiency will keep it out of the NCAA Tournament for the sixth consecutive season.

Why can't the Hoosiers finish wins in close games? Well, that's more complicated. In truth, not even coach Mike Woodson, who has spent the whole season insisting it's his job to give his team confidence in those late-game situations with everything on the line, really knows the answer. He just knows it can't go on like this.

"We gotta get them over the hump, man," said Woodson, going back to a line he has used often this season after the Hoosiers stumbled late again and fell to No. 22 Ohio State 80-69 in overtime tonight. "I wish I had the magic pill to get them over the hump right now because we're right there. I can't fault their effort. They played hard tonight, put ourselves in a great position. ... I thought we competed well enough to win."

But Indiana didn't win. In fact, it lost for the fifth straight time, sending it tumbling to 16-10 and 7-9 in Big Ten play. Now the Hoosiers likely have to win three of their last four games in order to feel good about their NCAA chances heading into the Big Ten Tournament. Do they have the talent to go out and do that? Absolutely. We've seen the Cream and Crimson put together some very good performances this season and their 16-5 start was no mirage. But those good feelings from earlier have been washed away during a losing streak that has featured a season's worth of missed opportunities for résumé-building wins. In four of the five losses during this streak, the Hoosiers have held the lead in the second half. Win any one of those games, especially either of the last two against Wisconsin and Ohio State, ranked opponents whom Indiana led with less than two minutes left, and the late-season outlook is entirely different.

Coming as it did on the heels of the agonizing loss to Wisconsin, tonight's defeat at the hands of the Buckeyes felt like an acute twist of the knife. The Hoosiers led 63-59 with 1:23 left and possessed the ball, only to come up empty on three straight offensive possessions down the stretch of regulation and give up the tying basket on a botched defensive assignment.

If Indiana goes on to miss the NCAA Tournament, it's not an exaggeration to say that stretch of five possessions, which yielded four Ohio State points and none for the Hoosiers, will be one of the primary reasons why. Let's break each of those possessions down in a little more detail:

Possession 1 – Indiana ball, 1:33 left, 63-59 Hoosiers: Indiana calls timeout and tries to get the ball to Trayce Jackson-Davis inside. Race Thompson's entry pass, at chest level, is knocked away and stolen. That was one of several times the Hoosiers turned the ball over tonight because they threw a chest pass instead of a bounce pass into the post. This time it cost them even a chance to run the clock down.

Possession 2 – Ohio State ball, 1:11 left, 63-59 Hoosiers: Malaki Branham attacks the rim and draws a foul on Parker Stewart. Branham makes both free throws. He finished with 27 points on 9-for-13 shooting and Indiana had no answers for him. IU missing its two best perimeter defenders (Trey Galloway and Rob Phinisee) because of injuries likely played a role there, though Stewart worked hard all night.

Possession 3 – Indiana ball, 0:55 left, 63-61 Hoosiers: Indiana can't get the ball inside to Jackson-Davis or Thompson and ends up mostly passing it around the perimeter for 25 seconds before Tamar Bates hoists a contested 3. At least IU ran the clock down this time.

Possession 4 – Ohio State ball, 0:24 left, 63-61 Hoosiers: This was the play of the game. Indiana defended well for 18 seconds. Stewart did a good job of staying in front of Branham without fouling until Branham cut to the rim. But even then, Stewart was riding his hip and Trayce Jackson-Davis was in position to contest a shot. Then, inexplicably, Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson both sprinted away from the general vicinity of Buckeyes star EJ Liddell in the post to go help along the 3-point line. That left Liddell wide open under the basket and Branham, who had been hemmed in, found him for a tying dunk. "That's a play you gotta close out and make the young man make a tough shot over the top, not a dunk or a layup," Woodson said.

Possession 5 – Indiana ball, 0:06 left, game tied: Here's where Woodson in my mind deserves some of the blame for this loss. Indiana had timeouts available at this point, but the coach refused to use one, instead leaving Johnson to attack and have his potential game-winning shot blocked. I'm sure the thinking was that Woodson would rather not let Ohio State set its defense and that Johnson attacking the rim has a good chance of drawing a foul, but in that case you're putting the game in the hands of a player who is 3 for 12 from the field with six turnovers. Johnson is dangerous when he's in attack mode, but once it became clear Ohio State had closed off the basket, a timeout to set up a play was the best call.

And that's the anatomy of loss. The Hoosiers, of course, still had a chance to win the game in overtime, but they missed their final seven shots from the field, running out of gas against a team playing its second game in three days.

The most deflating part of the defeat was how galvanizing it might have been had it gone the other way. The Hoosiers trailed by as many as 11 in the second half, but scratched and clawed their way back into the game behind two players who have not contributed a ton in recent weeks: Miller Kopp and Tamar Bates. Kopp got the comeback started with seven straight IU points, including a 3-pointer off a pretty skip pass from Bates and the freshman helped vault Indiana in front with a tough fadeaway runner and then a 3-pointer from the left wing. He later added a long step-back jumper to put the Hoosiers on top 63-59.

As that pair was bringing Indiana back, the entire Hoosier defense was locking down Ohio State, forcing nine straight Buckeye misses. Liddell's tying dunk was the first field goal for the Buckeyes in more than eight minutes. Indiana was one stop away from a victory that could have changed the course of the season and annulled almost all of the bad feelings from the crushing loss to Wisconsin on Tuesday. Instead, those feelings have been compounded. With every wrenching loss, it becomes less and less likely the Hoosiers will ever get over Woodson's proverbial hump this season.

"This team has not quit, by any means," the first-year coach said. "If you think that, I think you watched the wrong game tonight. These guys came out and they competed. We gotta go home and try to get our mojo back. That's what it's all about. We have to find a win somewhere so we're feeling good about ourselves."

