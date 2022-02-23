Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette Three Rivers Ambulance Authority staffers conduct drivers' training on Tuesday in the Memorial Coliseum parking lot. Previous Next Wednesday, February 23, 2022 1:00 am Ambulance drivers work on skills Ambulance drivers work on skills Share this article Share Share on twitter Email story More stories Worker rescued in wall collapse Teachers in county planning walk-ins Nursing school expected to be sold Groundbreaking today for Huntington plant City opts to drop its mask mandate 6 hopefuls disqualified to run for GOP posts Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Education