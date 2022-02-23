Wednesday, February 23, 2022 5:50 pm
Ohio University: 10 area students on fall Dean's List
Ten northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana students were named to the fall Dean's List at Ohio University, the university has announced.
To achieve this distinction, the Athens, Ohio, university said in a statement, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale with a schedule totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades.
Area students on the list are:
- Bryan: Sophie Smith, Gracie Voigt;
- Defiance: Courtney Cox, Emma Diehl, Hayden Howerton, Katherine Keber;
- Edgerton: Hannah Wynne;
- Ney: Joseph Nicholson;
- Van Wert: Codi Miller;
- Columbia City, Ind.: Kellyanne Terwilliger
