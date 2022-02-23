Winter weather advisory issued for northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio from 2 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of less than one tenth of an inch are expected, the weather service said. It said the greatest potential for light ice accumulations is along and south of U.S. 24.

Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions, which are likely to affect the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes, the weather service said. It said drivers should slow down and use caution.