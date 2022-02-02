2-2-22 at 22:22: Baby boy born at Parkview Randallia

Little Jai'Leal arrived at 10:22 p.m. Tuesday, which happens to be 22:22 in military time.

The baby boy weighed in at 6 pounds, 15 ounces, his birth at Parkview Hospital Randallia coming on a day that created a certain infatuation with how numbers line up -- the second month of the year, the 22nd day of the month in the year 2022.

Many people were abuzz on Tuesday about what was fondly being called Twos-day or Twosday, and Parkview Health on Wednesday sent a news release celebrating what it called some timely related births.

Along with Jai'Leal's birth, Parkview Regional Medical Center reports that twins were born. The first twin was a boy born at 3:22 p.m. Tuesday, weighing 7 pounds, 15.5 ounces, while his twin sister arrived at 4 p.m., weighing 6 pounds, 7.3 ounces.

While Parkview shared photos of the moms with their newborns, it is not releasing full names or other details to help with the safety and privacy of the families. That customary practice, the news release said, is consistent with guidance from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

lisagreen@jg.net