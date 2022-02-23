Verbatim: State health department announces changes to COVID-19 dashboard

The Indiana Department of Health issued this news release today:

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) today announced changes to its COVID-19 data dashboard to better reflect the current state of the pandemic and a shift in school reporting requirements.

Effective today, the unique individual positivity rate and unique individuals tested fields will be removed from the dashboard at www.coronavirus.in.gov. In addition, a new Indiana youth COVID-19 dashboard, reflecting cases, hospitalizations and vaccinations in Hoosiers ages 0 to 19, will be published. This dashboard will replace the current school dashboard effective Monday, Feb. 28.

State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG, said the changes reflect the evolution of the pandemic, the availability of home test kits and recent updates to school guidance.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have been committed to providing accurate and timely data to help Hoosiers make the best decisions for themselves and their families,” Box said. “Due to the increased availability and use of home tests that are not reported to the state, the unique individual positivity and unique individuals tested fields no longer provide an accurate reflection of COVID-19 testing in our state.”

Box noted that schools are no longer required to report cases to the state health department, making the current school dashboard obsolete. The new youth dashboard will better reflect the impact of COVID-19 on children up to age 19, she said.

Hoosiers in need of COVID-19 testing can find a site at www.coronavirus.in.gov. Individuals seeking a COVID-19 vaccine can visit www.ourshot.in.gov or call 211 to find a location.

