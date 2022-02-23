Holcomb signals tax cuts likely this year

INDIANAPOLIS -- Gov. Eric Holcomb signaled Wednesday that tax cuts are likely this year.

Previously he had questioned whether they should wait until next year when a new budget is crafted. But he said state budget officials have done modeling on revenue and expenses that make it more likely.

“As we see our economic growth continue, we believe that we can do -- not just contemplate -- this year…potentially some significant tax cuts, still having the appropriate funding for our priorities in 2023, which are many and great,” Holcomb said.

Specifically, he supports changes to the business personal property tax and said he would lean toward an individual income tax reduction over sales tax changes for businesses.

“I think that we can get there on individual income tax cuts,” Holcomb said while meeting with reporters.