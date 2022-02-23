IURC approves 5.9% decrease in I&M electric-rate case

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission said today it issued an order approving a $94.7 million, or 5.9%, decrease in I&M's total annual operating revenues as part of a settlement agreement among nearly all parties.

The order concludes the commission's review of Indiana Michigan Power Co.'s electric base rate case, which had requested a $104 million increase, the commission said in a statement.

In the agreement, I&M agreed to remove from its base rates approximately $141 million of Rockport Unit 2 costs at the time new base rates are implemented, the statement said.

The new base rates will be implemented in two phases, it said. For average residential customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours, Phase 1 rates reflect a total monthly bill decrease of $1.48, and Phase 2 rates reflect an additional monthly bill decrease of $7.95. The residential customer charge of $15 will not increase to $20 as I&M proposed.

Specific customer rates will be determined when I&M files its new customer tariffs with the commission within the next 30 days, the statement said.

“The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor put considerable technical and legal resources into this case, while negotiating the agreement with a wide range of consumer parties, local governments, and I&M," said Bill Fine, Indiana Utility Consumer Counselor, in a statement.

“I appreciate the approach taken by all parties to the agreement and commend the collaborative effort that brought a fair resolution to this case.”

Other settling parties include the Citizens Action Coalition of Indiana; a group of I&M’s industrial customers, including I/N Tek, Linde, Marathon Petroleum Co. and Messer; The Kroger Co.; Walmart; the Wabash Valley Power Alliance; and municipal governments and utilities including Fort Wayne, Auburn, Marion, Muncie, and South Bend.