Underground pump station reaches construction milestone

Workers poured concrete Thursday for the wall of an underground pump station as part of the Fort Wayne City Utilities Tunnel Works project.

The Tunnel Works project is a large portion of the city’s efforts to implement the 2008 Long-Term Control Plan. The largest part of Tunnel Works -- the deep rock tunnel that spans about five miles from Glasgow and Dwenger avenues to Foster Park -- was completed last year, but the overall project won’t be operational until 2025.

Once completed, the tunnel projects will reduce the amount of combined sewer overflow that goes into local rivers by 94%, which averages nearly 900 billion gallons a year. The tunnel will also protect about 45,000 residents and 15,000 properties from basement backups and street flooding, said Frank Suarez, public information officer for City Utilities.

Crews are currently working on six adits, which are smaller tunnels that will connect the drop shafts to the main tunnel.

They are also working near the Water Pollution Control Plant on the deep dewatering pump station, which will start processing the sewage overflow and pump it to the wet weather storage ponds. Once a rain event ends, the overflow can be pumped back to the plant to be processed.

Michael Kiester, engineering manager of construction for City Utilities, said it’s exciting to cross milestones of the projects that are years in the making, even if the progress can’t actually be viewed.

“You just don’t see the progress because we’re not above surface,” he said. “But we’re below the surface doing the same thing, basically building a building down there.”

