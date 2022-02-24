Concordia Lutheran honors its first Black graduates from 1954

Concordia Lutheran High School sophomore Zya Jackson lingered in the auditorium Thursday after an assembly honoring the school's first Black graduates, seeking a moment with the trailblazers.

Jackson eventually got her opportunity. On a crowded stage, the teen wrapped her arms around 1954 graduate Peggy Greer Calloway after engaging with 1956 graduate Richard Ridley Jr. and his family.

Jackson, who also is Black, said she appreciated meeting people who can relate to her experiences. Her classmate Carma Bryant agreed.

"I really enjoyed it," Bryant said. "I liked that we got to meet people that are just like us."

Concordia welcomed the alumni as part of the school's Black History Month celebrations. Jacob Pennekamp, head of school, expressed his gratitude to hold such an event after COVID-19 precautions limited the frequency of all-school assemblies.

"The impact that they have had on the school and in their communities is a true testament to the Christ-centered educational excellence we strive to provide to all of our students," Pennekamp said.

asloboda@jg.net