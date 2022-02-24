Thursday, February 24, 2022 11:49 am
Weather service: Winter weather advisory through Friday morning
The Journal Gazette
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory through Friday morning, saying snow and in some places ice will fall in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.
The weather service said:
- In an area including Allen County and 11 other area counties, 2 to 4 inches of snow are expected from 2 p.m. today to 8 a.m. Friday. Other counties included in the advisory area are DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash and Whitley in Indiana and Defiance, Paulding and Williams counties in Ohio.
- In an area including Adams and Wells counties in Indiana and Van Wert County, Ohio, 1 to 3 inches of snow and up to one-tenth of an inch of ice are expected from 2 p.m. today to 8 a.m. Friday.
- In an area including Mercer County, Ohio, up to 1 inch of snow and up to one-tenth of an inch of ice are expected from 3 p.m. today to 7 a.m. Friday.
