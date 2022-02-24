Thursday, February 24, 2022 8:00 am
Verbatim: AWS Foundation announces $1.4 million in grants
AWS Foundation issued the following Thursday, Feb. 24 2022 –
Fort Wayne, IN ─ AWS Foundation recently awarded $1,484,134 in grants to 14 non-profit organizations that benefit individuals with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities in northeast Indiana. These organizations include:
- Audiences Unlimited – $11,910 for adaptive theatre bridge programming for youth.
- Boys & Girls Club of Fort Wayne - $31,500 to support the Y.E.S.S. program.
- Bridge of Grace Compassionate Ministries - $35,000 to create a plan for a developmental clinic pilot program.
- Camp Red Cedar - $775,000 over three years to work toward financial sustainability.
- Community Transportation Network(CTN) - $200,000 for operating support.
- Fort Wayne Ballet - $15,000 for sensory-friendly performances.
- Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority - $32,824 for a sensory room and adult changing station.
- Indiana University Fort Wayne - $29,900 for the IUFW Judith Heumann Perspective project.
- Lutheran Social Services - $105,000 over three years for LSSI Works.
- Mustard Seed Furniture Bank - $25,000 for the home furnishings distribution program outreach.
- Purdue University Fort Wayne - $83,000 to upgrade the tech and accommodations in the Disability Access Center.
- Visually Impaired Preschool (VIPS) - $40,000 for early childhood intervention.
- Wellspring Interfaith Services - $10,000 for the Older Adult Program.
- YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne - $90,000 over two years for operating support.
