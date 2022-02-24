Thursday, February 24, 2022 6:29 am
One escapes apartment fire
The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed an apartment late Wednesday.
Crews arrived at 5952 Bunt Drive and found flames and smoke billowing from at least one of the units at the one-story building at 11:15 p.m.
An adult occupant safely escaped the blaze before firefighters arrived.
They had the fire under control in seven minutes.
No further information was provided.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story