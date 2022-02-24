The Journal Gazette
 
Thursday, February 24, 2022 6:29 am

One escapes apartment fire

Fort Wayne investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed an apartment late Wednesday.

Crews arrived at 5952 Bunt Drive and found flames and smoke billowing from at least one of the units at the one-story building at 11:15 p.m.

An adult occupant safely escaped the blaze before firefighters arrived.

They had the fire under control in seven minutes.

No further information was provided.

