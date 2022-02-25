Avery Dennison plant to remain open

Avery Dennison, a labels manufacturer that planned to close its Fort Wayne plant and eliminate 170 local jobs, will remain open.

The company announced Oct. 14, 2020, it would close the plant at 3011 Independence Drive after a “strategic review of a number of options.” The decision, company Vice President Jeroen Diderich said at the time, was no reflection on the local employees and some were expected to relocate to other Avery Dennison plants.

Friday’s news release said the local plant will transition to become part of the Avery Dennison Identification Solutions North American operations network to manufacture shipping labels servicing the logistics industry.

A “significant investment” will be made to adapt and upgrade the site’s infrastructure and capabilities, with a tentative transition in the fourth quarter this year.

“This is great news for Fort Wayne, and we are delighted to announce plans for a new business model to support growth and expansion of our Identification Solutions business,” said Ryan Yost, VP/GM Avery Dennison Identification Solutions. “For the Identification Solutions business, this is a long-term investment to support the strategic growth projected in the food and logistics segments.”

lisagreen@jg.net