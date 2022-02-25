Study: Vertical expansion, new facility feasible options for jail

The feasible options to address overcrowding at the Allen County Jail are a $25 million vertical expansion of the downtown building or a new $300 million facility.

Elevatus Architecture and Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors laid out the results of a county jail feasibility study at a public hearing Friday held by the Allen County commissioners.

State law requires counties to have a study prepared about possible alternatives to reconstruction of a county jail before starting construction projects. The 2018 law also requires the commissioners to hold a public hearing with a presentation of the results before moving forward with any plans.

Cory Miller of Elevatus said the study explored four options to address the needs of the jail as the county's population continues to grow. The current jail has out-of-date facilities and has experienced overcrowding of inmates every year for the last 20 years, Miller said.

The study found that the jail needs an easily expandable facility with 1,500 beds. The jail currently has space for 850 beds.

Two options that won't work out are building a regional jail, in which other counties weren't interested, and renting beds at other jails when the Allen County Jail is overcrowded. Miller said many other county jails are also experiencing overcrowding, and county officials who don't have overcrowding issues aren't interested in renting out beds for Allen County inmates.

The Allen County Jail can be expanded vertically, which would cost $25 million. Miller said an expansion would create space for 236 more beds, which isn't enough to keep up with the county's growth beyond the next two years.

A new jail facility is estimated to cost $300 million, Miller said.

A few law enforcement officials and several local residents gave feedback to the commissioners. Some people supported the jail and said the new facility will provide appropriate space for inmates' needs and services.

Some residents asked the commissioners to consider expanding programming so less incarceration is needed. A few people asked for more opportunities for public comment.

The commissioners did not discuss the study and no action was taken. The study is available online at allencounty.us/commissioners.

dfilchak@jg.net