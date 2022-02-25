PFW relaxes mask requirement

Purdue Fort Wayne said today it would relax its face-mask requirement for many indoor spaces, effective Monday.

Face masks will continue to be required in all instructional spaces including classrooms, labs and studios, the university said in a statement. They will be optional elsewhere, except for the campus health clinic, which will require masks until further notice. Some co-curricular activities also may require masks.

If COVID-19 case counts remain low, masks will become optional in all areas of campus except the clinic March 21, the statement said.