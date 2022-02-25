Burn victim found at old hospital site

A man was taken to a hospital this morning after he was found with severe burns at the old St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne.

The victim had already been rushed to the hospital in life-threatening condition when firefighters arrived, Deputy Fire Chief Adam O'Connor said.

There was no fire damage at the old St. Joseph Hospital near Van Buren and Main streets and Broadway. The old hospital is now closed and has been replaced by Lutheran Downtown Hospital, which opened across the street in November.

Demolition of the old hospital has begun with removal of interior asbestos and exterior-facing windows, Twila Lee, chief executive officer of Lutheran Downtown Hospital, told the downtown Fort Wayne Rotary Club on Monday.

O'Connor said he didn't know what the man was doing or how he was burned. O'Connor said he was notified of the investigation at 9:43 a.m., but firefighters had arrived before then.

The fire department, Allen County Building Department and Neighborhood Code are investigating the incident, he said.

jchapman@jg.net