No winter blahs at farmers markets

Copper Kettle Popcorn owner Ryan Weaver says he tries to give customers multiple "points of touch."

Lotus Lyfe Organix owner Kim Smith says the same.

As does Twisted Pantry owners Drew Sauer and TJ Vecere.

These merchants greeted customers on Saturday at Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market and YLNI Farmers Market.

"There's just a plethora of people that I'm able to reach," said Smith, who sells health and beauty products at the YLNI Farmers Market inside the former Aunt Millie's Bakery, 350 Pearl St.

"I sold out of my hair products today."

Farmers markets may be closely associated with fruits and vegetables, but during winter months a more diverse vendor mix hawks goods.

That's not to say produce isn't available though.

Berry Hill Farm of North Manchester offers potatoes, onions, carrots, spinach and other foodstuffs at Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market's winter location inside Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas Ave.

"I'm just helping my son," said Marvin Metzger, who works at Berry Hill Farm. "We have a greenhouse, so we can grow during the winter."

And while traffic on Saturday was brisk, vendors at both markets expect things to pick up once summer rolls around.

"It gets insanely good," said Twisted Pantry co-owner Drew Sauer.

Weaver of Copper Kettle Popcorn says the farmers markets boost his exposure beyond his website.

"In-person (sales) are still important," he said.

YLNI Farmers Market Manager Ashley Wagner said there's no competition – friendly or otherwise – between the two merchant showplaces.

"We're just trying to provide a venue for the vendors," she said of the market which moves outside to Barr Street in downtown in the summer months.

Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market founder Leigh Rowan said her group's role is to try to supplement existing retail choices for residents.

It operates indoors at Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas Ave., through May and then moves to McCulloch Park, 1795 Broadway.

In the fall, it makes Electric Works its new home.

"It's new and we're excited, but anytime you move you're concerned about your customers finding you," Rowan said.

