Saturday, February 26, 2022 7:33 am
Indiana HS basketball scores
Associated Press
Here's a look at high school basketball scores from across the state –
Friday's scores
Adams Central 48, Lakewood Park 41
Angola 56, Lakeland 40
Argos 52, Elkhart Christian 35
Austin 91, Crothersville 55
Avon 81, Danville 67
Barr-Reeve 62, Bloomfield 48
Beech Grove 62, Whiteland 60
Bellmont 41, Jay Co. 40
Benton Central 58, Logansport 56, OT
Bloomington North 56, New Albany 38
Bloomington South 55, Northview 43
Bluffton 65, Southwood 38
Bremen 49, Culver 36
Brownstown 73, Orleans 69
Calumet 54, Highland 37
Cambridge City 63, Centerville 42
Castle 57, Jeffersonville 55
Central Christian 81, Thrival Indy 47
Central Noble 59, Fairfield 49
Chesterton 58, Gary West 34
Christel House Manual 77, Eminence 37
Christian Academy 58, Dubois 53, OT
Clay City 57, Riverton Parke 48
Clinton Prairie 53, N. Newton 32
Columbia City 66, Ft. Wayne Concordia 58, OT
Concord 48, Westview 43
Crown Point 65, Lowell 17
Culver Academy 57, Bowman Academy 52
Delta 49, Oak Hill 43
Eastbrook 66, S. Adams 57
Eastern (Pekin) 70, S. Central (Elizabeth) 49
Eastern Hancock 71, Hagerstown 44
Eastside 72, Churubusco 49
Edgewood 59, Eastern (Greene) 51
Ev. Memorial 54, Washington 39
Ev. North 54, Linton 52, OT
Ev. Reitz 76, Ev. Bosse 60
Fountain Central 65, Faith Christian 60
Frankfort 66, Delphi 54
Franklin 79, Jennings Co. 67
Frankton 73, Sheridan 30
Fremont 38, Bethany Christian 35, OT
Frontier 57, Clinton Central 48
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 48, Ft. Wayne South 44
Ft. Wayne Luers 61, Blackford 51
Ft. Wayne Snider 80, Marion 79, OT
Gary 21st Century 91, Hammond Noll 82
Glenn 52, Goshen 36
Greencastle 51, N. Montgomery 34
Greensburg 51, E. Central 43
Hebron 78, Hammond Science and Tech 41
Heritage Hills 50, Perry Central 34
Hobart 74, Wheeler 40
Homestead 70, Norwell 57
Illiana Christian 54, Hanover Central 28
Indian Creek 61, S. Putnam 47
Indpls Ben Davis 63, Indpls Tech 60
Indpls Brebeuf 51, Indpls Roncalli 49
Indpls Chatard 71, Indpls Metro 59
Indpls Riverside 70, Indiana Deaf 63
Indpls Scecina 51, Indiana Math and Science Academy 48
Jac-Cen-Del 59, S. Ripley 50
Knox 56, Triton 53
Kokomo 43, Huntington North 32
LaCrosse 59, Kouts 56
Lafayette Catholic 54, Cass 44
Lafayette Harrison 59, Lebanon 46
Lafayette Jeff 61, Terre Haute North 39
Maconaquah 72, Rochester 48
Manchester 61, Mississinewa 42
Mishawaka 63, S. Bend St. Joseph's 57
Mishawaka Marian 80, Michigan City Marquette 57
Monroe Central 47, Randolph Southern 29
Morgan Twp. 52, Washington Twp. 33
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 77, Yorktown 33
Munster 63, Whiting 30
N. Decatur 59, Rushville 50
N. Judson 76, Kankakee Valley 42
N. Posey 55, Gibson Southern 45
New Castle 58, Muncie Central 57, 2OT
New Palestine 46, Greenwood 33
NorthWood 56, Elkhart 38
Northridge 56, DeKalb 51
Paoli 61, Crawford Co. 39
Penn 70, Merrillville 49
Peru 75, Wabash 72, OT
Pioneer 60, Tri-County 27
Portage 48, Hammond Morton 38
Prairie Hts. 80, Hamilton 57
Rensselaer 58, Winamac 41
River Forest 56, Oregon-Davis 52, OT
Rock Creek Academy 52, Clarksville 50
Rossville 76, W. Lafayette 69, 2OT
S. Bend Adams 67, New Prairie 54
S. Decatur 77, Knightstown 55
S. Knox 59, Wood Memorial 30
S. Newton 55, Attica 20
Salem 76, Borden 73
Scottsburg 79, Mitchell 30
Seeger 65, N. Vermillion 50
Seymour 63, Silver Creek 54, OT
Shakamak 73, Owen Valley 70
Speedway 63, Triton Central 50
Tri 55, Morristown 36
Tri-Central 64, Northfield 49
Tri-West 76, Indpls Ritter 70
Valparaiso 66, Hammond Central 59
Vincennes 49, White River Valley 38
W. Noble 53, Garrett 35
W. Washington 53, Shoals 41
Waldron 55, Anderson Prep Academy 47
Wapahani 50, Shenandoah 48
Warsaw 62, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 50
Wawasee 42, Tippecanoe Valley 26
Wes-Del 66, Alexandria 50
Westville 58, S. Central (Union Mills) 47
Whitko 51, Lakeland Christian 48
Woodlan 53, Leo 50
------
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com
