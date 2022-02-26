The Journal Gazette
 
Saturday, February 26, 2022 7:33 am

Indiana HS basketball scores

Associated Press

Here's a look at high school basketball scores from across the state –

Friday's scores

Adams Central 48, Lakewood Park 41

 

Angola 56, Lakeland 40

 

Argos 52, Elkhart Christian 35

 

Austin 91, Crothersville 55

 

Avon 81, Danville 67

 

Barr-Reeve 62, Bloomfield 48

 

Beech Grove 62, Whiteland 60

 

Bellmont 41, Jay Co. 40

 

Benton Central 58, Logansport 56, OT

 

Bloomington North 56, New Albany 38

 

Bloomington South 55, Northview 43

 

Bluffton 65, Southwood 38

 

Bremen 49, Culver 36

 

Brownstown 73, Orleans 69

 

Calumet 54, Highland 37

 

Cambridge City 63, Centerville 42

 

Castle 57, Jeffersonville 55

 

Central Christian 81, Thrival Indy 47

 

Central Noble 59, Fairfield 49

 

Chesterton 58, Gary West 34

 

Christel House Manual 77, Eminence 37

 

Christian Academy 58, Dubois 53, OT

 

Clay City 57, Riverton Parke 48

 

Clinton Prairie 53, N. Newton 32

 

Columbia City 66, Ft. Wayne Concordia 58, OT

 

Concord 48, Westview 43

 

Crown Point 65, Lowell 17

 

Culver Academy 57, Bowman Academy 52

 

Delta 49, Oak Hill 43

 

Eastbrook 66, S. Adams 57

 

Eastern (Pekin) 70, S. Central (Elizabeth) 49

 

Eastern Hancock 71, Hagerstown 44

 

Eastside 72, Churubusco 49

 

Edgewood 59, Eastern (Greene) 51

 

Ev. Memorial 54, Washington 39

 

Ev. North 54, Linton 52, OT

 

Ev. Reitz 76, Ev. Bosse 60

 

Fountain Central 65, Faith Christian 60

 

Frankfort 66, Delphi 54

 

Franklin 79, Jennings Co. 67

 

Frankton 73, Sheridan 30

 

Fremont 38, Bethany Christian 35, OT

 

Frontier 57, Clinton Central 48

 

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 48, Ft. Wayne South 44

 

Ft. Wayne Luers 61, Blackford 51

 

Ft. Wayne Snider 80, Marion 79, OT

 

Gary 21st Century 91, Hammond Noll 82

 

Glenn 52, Goshen 36

 

Greencastle 51, N. Montgomery 34

 

Greensburg 51, E. Central 43

 

Hebron 78, Hammond Science and Tech 41

 

Heritage Hills 50, Perry Central 34

 

Hobart 74, Wheeler 40

 

Homestead 70, Norwell 57

 

Illiana Christian 54, Hanover Central 28

 

Indian Creek 61, S. Putnam 47

 

Indpls Ben Davis 63, Indpls Tech 60

 

Indpls Brebeuf 51, Indpls Roncalli 49

 

Indpls Chatard 71, Indpls Metro 59

 

Indpls Riverside 70, Indiana Deaf 63

 

Indpls Scecina 51, Indiana Math and Science Academy 48

 

Jac-Cen-Del 59, S. Ripley 50

 

Knox 56, Triton 53

 

Kokomo 43, Huntington North 32

 

LaCrosse 59, Kouts 56

 

Lafayette Catholic 54, Cass 44

 

Lafayette Harrison 59, Lebanon 46

 

Lafayette Jeff 61, Terre Haute North 39

 

Maconaquah 72, Rochester 48

 

Manchester 61, Mississinewa 42

 

Mishawaka 63, S. Bend St. Joseph's 57

 

Mishawaka Marian 80, Michigan City Marquette 57

 

Monroe Central 47, Randolph Southern 29

 

Morgan Twp. 52, Washington Twp. 33

 

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 77, Yorktown 33

 

Munster 63, Whiting 30

 

N. Decatur 59, Rushville 50

 

N. Judson 76, Kankakee Valley 42

 

N. Posey 55, Gibson Southern 45

 

New Castle 58, Muncie Central 57, 2OT

 

New Palestine 46, Greenwood 33

 

NorthWood 56, Elkhart 38

 

Northridge 56, DeKalb 51

 

Paoli 61, Crawford Co. 39

 

Penn 70, Merrillville 49

 

Peru 75, Wabash 72, OT

 

Pioneer 60, Tri-County 27

 

Portage 48, Hammond Morton 38

 

Prairie Hts. 80, Hamilton 57

 

Rensselaer 58, Winamac 41

 

River Forest 56, Oregon-Davis 52, OT

 

Rock Creek Academy 52, Clarksville 50

 

Rossville 76, W. Lafayette 69, 2OT

 

S. Bend Adams 67, New Prairie 54

 

S. Decatur 77, Knightstown 55

 

S. Knox 59, Wood Memorial 30

 

S. Newton 55, Attica 20

 

Salem 76, Borden 73

 

Scottsburg 79, Mitchell 30

 

Seeger 65, N. Vermillion 50

 

Seymour 63, Silver Creek 54, OT

 

Shakamak 73, Owen Valley 70

 

Speedway 63, Triton Central 50

 

Tri 55, Morristown 36

 

Tri-Central 64, Northfield 49

 

Tri-West 76, Indpls Ritter 70

 

Valparaiso 66, Hammond Central 59

 

Vincennes 49, White River Valley 38

 

W. Noble 53, Garrett 35

 

W. Washington 53, Shoals 41

 

Waldron 55, Anderson Prep Academy 47

 

Wapahani 50, Shenandoah 48

 

Warsaw 62, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 50

 

Wawasee 42, Tippecanoe Valley 26

 

Wes-Del 66, Alexandria 50

 

Westville 58, S. Central (Union Mills) 47

 

Whitko 51, Lakeland Christian 48

 

Woodlan 53, Leo 50

 

------

 

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

