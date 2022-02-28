Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control Serena is a 1-year-old spayed cat. She is a very sweet cat with a gentle personality. Serena would thrive in a home that is calm. To meet her, call Animal Care & Control at 427-5502. Humane Fort Wayne Celia is a 2-year-old spayed female full of energy. She enjoys zooming around the yard and showing off her tricks. She will do best in a home without children or other dogs. Call 744-0454. Humane Fort Wayne Dana Barrett is a 2-year-old, spayed cat who doesn’t like sharing a house with other cats or small children. Her ideal home would be quiet so she could feel loved. To meet Dana, call 744-0454. Previous Next Monday, February 28, 2022 1:00 am Pets of the week Pets of the week Share this article Share Share on twitter Email story More stories Legislation confronts nursing shortage 6 FWCS middle schools joust over chessboard Courthouse contraband Move to managed care hits obstacle Local indoor farmers markets provide plethora of goods 2 wounded, 1 dead in late-night shooting Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Education