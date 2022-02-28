Monday, February 28, 2022 1:33 pm
Indiana 37 to close near Ohio line for 3 months
The Journal Gazette
Indiana 37 will be closed east of Indiana 101 for about three months, beginning Monday, during a bridge/box culvert replacement over Hamm Ditch, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.
A posted detour uses Indiana 101, Indiana 8 and Ohio 18, the transportation department said in a statement. It said drivers may wish to seek an alternate route.
