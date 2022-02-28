Monday, February 28, 2022 1:26 pm
US 27/Lafayette Street limited downtown for 3 weeks
The Journal Gazette
U.S. 27/Lafayette Street will be restricted from Main Street to Baltes Avenue for about three weeks, beginning March 7, during utility work, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.
During the closure of the right two lanes, drivers should expect delays or consider seeking an alternate route, the transportation department said in a statement.
