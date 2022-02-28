The Journal Gazette
 
Monday, February 28, 2022 1:26 pm

US 27/Lafayette Street limited downtown for 3 weeks

U.S. 27/Lafayette Street will be restricted from Main Street to Baltes Avenue for about three weeks, beginning March 7, during utility work, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.

During the closure of the right two lanes, drivers should expect delays or consider seeking an alternate route, the transportation department said in a statement.

 

 

