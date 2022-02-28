Ohio woman identified as Oliver Street shooting victim

A 40-year-old Lima, Ohio, woman has been identified as the victim of a Saturday night shooting on Oliver Street, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

Lashawndra Denise McDowell died from a gunshot wound to the torso, and her death is the second homicide in Allen County so far this year, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.

McDowell was shot in the 2200 block of Oliver about 11:50 p.m. Saturday, the statement said. She died at the scene.

Fort Wayne police have said two men were injured, one critically, in the shooting, which occurred when a disturbance broke out at a building. They have said dozens of people left the scene before officers could speak with them, and police have asked those people to come forward with information. Anyone with information can call police at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

The shooting remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.