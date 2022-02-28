Elkhart foam supplier expands into Fort Wayne, to add 125 jobs

An Elkhart-based manufacturer is expanding into Allen County, investing about $6.8 million at a Meyer Road site and adding up to 125 jobs by the end of 2024, Greater Fort Wayne said today.

Vahala Foam, a fabricator of polyurethane cushion foam for RV, marine, bedding and office products, is leasing 132,000 square feet of space at 3405 Meyer Road, Greater Fort Wayne said in a statement.

The company currently employs about 230 at its two Elkhart facilities, the statement said. It said manufacturing in Fort Wayne began in early January, and company leaders will soon begin hiring CNC operators, saw operators, drivers, shipping and receiving personnel, maintenance technicians and general labor as they build their Fort Wayne team.

"We're proud of the growth we've seen in recent years, which we credit to our talented and hard-working team. Together, we have earned a reputation for creating superior products for our clients and look forward to expanding those capabilities in the Fort Wayne area," said Rebecca Stahly, Vahala Foam executive vice president, in the statement.

Based on the company’s job creation plans, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. provided up to $1 million in incentive-based tax credits. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired.

Vahala's location within the Summit City Entrepreneur and Enterprise District also qualifies the company for investment-based local tax savings. The district offers real estate and personal property tax benefits for commercial investments. Northeast Indiana Works will provide additional hiring and training assistance.

“The City of Fort Wayne looks forward to partnering with Vahala Foam. We’re encouraged by their expansion plans and know that they will be a tremendous asset to our growing business community,” Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry said in the statement.

Vahala’s location within the SEED district is important to the city's economic development plan, "and we anticipate continued investments, growth, and success through public-private partnerships," Henry said.

Brock Herr, senior vice president of business development for the economic development corporation, said: “We’re excited to see Vahala Foam expanding its footprint in northeast Indiana. Indiana is committed to providing the best business environment to ensure the company’s growth in the Hoosier state for generations to come.”