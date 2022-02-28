1 dead, 2 hurt in DeKalb crash

A 27-year-old Fort Wayne man died Sunday night and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Garrett, the DeKalb County sheriff's department said today.

Daniel W. Stahlhut, a front-seat passenger, was ejected from his vehicle and died at the scene, the sheriff's department said in a statement. It said the drivers of the two vehicles were injured, one requiring hospital treatment.

The sheriff's department said Alisha L. Brown, 29, of Butler was driving east on County Road 56, approaching a curve changing to County Road 11-A, about 9:30 p.m. at a high rate of speed when her vehicle drifted off the south side of the road, overcorrected and lost control, crossing the center line.

The vehicle slid into the path of a vehicle driven west on County Road 11-A by Angela Kinder, 53, of Huntertown, the sheriff's department said.

It said Brown was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne with hip, rib and arm fractures; Kinder had arm and side pain but was not taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation, the sheriff's department said.