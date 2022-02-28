Fort Wayne gasoline prices up 18 cents per gallon in last week

Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 18 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.56 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.

Prices in Fort Wayne are 28.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 83.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.59 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is up 23.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and 87.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked high-level concern that oil production could eventually be stifled, or even sanctioned, from the world's second-largest oil producer, leading to less supply as demand grows. That possibility has pushed up the national average price of gasoline considerably in the last week, and the situation could worsen at any time, keeping gas prices elevated for the foreseeable future," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.

"In addition to the unstable situation with the Russian invasion, we're also entering the time of year that seasonality pushes gasoline prices up by anywhere from 25 to 75 cents by Memorial Day. It's simply looking like a perfect storm for motorists at the pump, with little to no relief anytime soon."