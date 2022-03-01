Man shot on Weisser Park Avenue

A man is in life-threatening condition after being shot while he was eating dinner inside of his Weisser Park Avenue home today.

The shooting was reported about 9:15 p.m. at the home of the 4600 block of Weisser Park Avenue, the Fort Wayne Police Department said in a release. The man was conscious when police arrived, and he had an apparent gunshot wound to his back and to his arm, the release said.

The man was in serious condition when he was transported to a local hospital, but a physician then downgraded his condition to life-threatening, the release said.

Police said preliminary information indicates the man was shot when at least one suspect fired a gun into the home from the front yard, a news release said. Police were canvassing the area and collecting surveillance videos from nearby neighbors when the release was sent about 11 p.m.

Police have asked people with information to call Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or to report it using the free P3 Tips app.

The shooting is under investigation by city police and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

