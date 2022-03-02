Fort Wayne receives bids from 3 companies for new trash contract

The lowest bidder for Fort Wayne's trash and recycling collection is GFL Environmental USA.

The city opened bids for a new trash hauler Wednesday afternoon, and three companies submitted bids.

Each company submitted a base bid with three alternates. The base bid includes trash collection limited to one cart per residence and recycling collection.

GFL's base bid was $9.60 per residence. Republic Services of Indiana's base bid was $11.28 per household, while Waste Management of Indiana's was $11.56 per home.

The base bids and three alternates were mandatory requirements by the city. One alternate adds an additional three bags to trash collection. Another alternate calls for unlimited trash collection, and a third alternate includes collecting trash from an additional cart per residence.

GFL's bids for alternates were also lower than the other companies' bids.

Red River Waste Solutions has been the city's contractor since 2018, and residents have experienced service issues, such as missed pickups, since the beginning of the contract.

Red River filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October. The contract is set to expire in three years, but the city is working with the Texas-based company on a transition plan through bankruptcy court.

"Mayor Tom Henry's Administration will work with City Council, the Board of Public Works, and the Solid Waste Advisory Board to evaluate the base bid, alternate bids, and qualifications of each bidder," the news release said. "Following those reviews, a bidder will be selected to try and negotiate a definitive contract for the collection of waste and recycling per the City's bid requirements."

Once the proposed contract is negotiated, the Board of Works and City Council will vote on it for final approval.

The city expects to have the necessary approvals by the end of April. The city expects the new contractor to be ready to take over trash services July 1.

dfilchak@jg.net