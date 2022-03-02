Verbatim: FWCS pre-k, kindergarten registration open

Fort Wayne Community Schools issued this news release today:

Online registration for students entering pre-kindergarten or kindergarten in the 2022-23 school year is now open at www.fortwayneschools.org/myFWCS.

Children who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1 are eligible to attend kindergarten. Children who will be 4 years old on or before Aug. 1 may be eligible to attend pre-kindergarten, based on their home address.

Fort Wayne Community Schools is adding full-day pre-K programs at Haley and Washington Center elementary schools in the fall. Previously, students in those attendance areas were enrolled in pre-K programs at Brentwood and Holland, respectively. Title I pre-K programs will be available to students in 24 attendance areas at 20 locations.

Parents who are unsure which school their child will attend can use the online address look-up at www.fortwayneschools.org/address-lookup or call the FWCS Family and Community Engagement Center at 467-2120.

While full-day kindergarten is available to all students, there are a limited number of pre-K spaces available. If there are more pre-K applicants than space available, FWCS will use selection guidelines as prescribed by the U.S. Department of Education, including the academic needs of students, to admit students.

FWCS offers a variety of full- and half-day pre-K programs through Title I funding, as well as magnet programs. All programs are accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children and have earned the Level 4 Paths to Quality rating, making the programs eligible to accept Indiana’s On My Way Pre-K Grants.