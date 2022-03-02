Bids to be opened for new Fort Wayne trash contract

Fort Wayne residents will have more information about what company will be the city's next trash hauler.

Red River Waste Solutions has been the city's contractor since 2018, and residents have experienced service issues, such as missed pickups, since the beginning of the contract.

Red River filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October. The contract is set to expire in three years, but the city is working with the Texas-based company on a transition plan through bankruptcy court.

The city hopes to have a new contractor for residential solid waste removal in place by July 1.

The bids will be opened at 2 p.m. today. The city will release bid results and to provide a plan for the next steps.

