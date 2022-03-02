Verbatim: Artists sought for storm drain murals

Friends of the Rivers and City Utilities issued the following today –

(FORT WAYNE, MARCH 2, 2022) CLEAN DRAINS FORT WAYNE: BE River SmART seeks local artists, from enthusiasts to professionals, to be an artist selected to paint one of the storm drain art murals.

Clean Drains Fort Wayne: Be River SmART is a three-year partnership between Friends of the Rivers and City Utilities. It focuses on community education, outreach and engagement in pursuit of waterway conservation.

The collaboration puts a spotlight on the role of the humble storm drain in protecting our waterways through the creative masterstroke of storm drain murals designed by local artists. Each mural will be unique, but each will communicate the singular message: only rain in the drain.

Year one brought more than 30 murals as a way to remind residents that the more than 20,000 storm drains in our neighborhoods are the gateways to our rivers. Through eye-catching storm drain art murals, Clean Drain raises awareness that any trash, dog poop and chemicals that find their way into the community's storm drains goes directly - and untreated - into Fort Wayne's three rivers.

Like 2021, Clean Drains is looking for 33 artists to paint storm drain murals. There will be 13 sites in the downtown area and 20 in neighborhoods located in the Northeast, Northwest, Southeast and Southwest areas of Fort Wayne.

IMPORTANT INFO FOR ARTISTS: