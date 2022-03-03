Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette A construction worker drills holes Wednesday high above South Harrison Street as part of the mixed-use Riverfront at Promenade Park development. Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette A construction worker drills holes high above South Harrison St. on Wednesday as work continues on the mixed-use building development along the Riverfront. Previous Next Thursday, March 03, 2022 1:00 am High above Harrison MIKE MOORE | The Journal Gazette High above Harrison Share this article Share Share on twitter Email story More stories Visiting Nurse changes name to Stillwater Transgender sports bill passes, heads to Holcomb Bill affecting low-level felons goes to governor Public art program extension likely Senate returns bill on pandemic crisis to House for action City, ex-officer sued over arrest during protest Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Education