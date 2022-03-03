Mad Ants to honor 1 millionth fan at their Coliseum games

The Mad Ants said today they would be welcoming on Friday night the 1 millionth fan in franchise history at Memorial Coliseum.

The fan will be celebrated as he or she enters the concourse before the game, and acknowledged during the game in the arena, the club said in a statement. The winner will receive a one-of-a-kind Mad Ants prize pack, including a commemorative "1 Million" Mad Ants jersey.

The attendance mark counts only home games played at the Coliseum, not games played at Trine University in Angola or at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.