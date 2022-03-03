Silver Alert declared for missing northwest Indiana man

A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing northwest Indiana man believed to be in extreme danger and who may require medical assistance, state police said today.

William Purcell, 44, was last seen at 2 a.m. Tuesday in St. John, Lake County, state police said in the alert.

Purcell is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 240 pounds, white, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black-rimmed glasses, a white-black-and-gray cow print pattern jacket, a white shirt with "VANS" across the chest, tan pants and white-and-black shoes. He was carrying a black duffel bag.

Anyone with information about Purcell is asked to contact the St. John Police Department at 219-365-6032 or dial 911.