Local developer bringing office building southeast

A native of southeast Fort Wayne has planted her business and hopes to spur more commercial development there.

Realtor Linda Golden plans a one-story, 6,000-square-foot office building to house LegacyOne's real estate and property management business and the office of her son Matthew's construction company.

The 1.3-acre site is along Southtown Crossing near the garden center of the Menards store.

At a news conference Thursday, Golden said she also wants to develop the site's additional five acres with four more buildings for offices or retail use.

The development will be called Legacy Office Centre.

"It means so much to me because I grew up here," Golden said.

