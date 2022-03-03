Verbatim: Taste of the Arts returns

Arts United issued the following today –

FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, MARCH 3, 2022, – The Taste of the Arts Festival will return to Downtown Fort Wayne on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

The festival, presented by Arts United, celebrates the rich diversity of arts and culture in Northeast Indiana through live performances, kids activities, visual art, and food from local restaurants. This year, the festival footprint will include Arts Campus Fort Wayne, The Landing, Rousseau Plaza, and Promenade Park.

“In 2021, we expanded the festival footprint beyond the venues of Arts Campus Fort Wayne to include Promenade Park and The Landing,” said Thad Tegtmeyer, chair of the Taste of the Arts Festival. “Maintaining this expanded footprint allows Taste of the Arts to better serve patrons and connect to other downtown attractions at this free opportunity to experience arts and culture in Northeast Indiana.”

The 2022 festival is made possible by 3Rivers Credit Union’s title sponsorship of the event.

“Taste of the Arts celebrates Northeast Indiana's vibrant cultural scene and offers access to the arts without cost to the community,” said Melissa Shaw, Vice President of Marketing at 3Rivers Credit Union. “3Rivers is proud to return as the festival's presenting partner and provide this free offering to experience the arts."

“The mission of Taste of the Arts is to celebrate the rich diversity of arts and culture in our region,” said Dan Ross, Vice President of Community Development at Arts United. “This year, we are thrilled that this will include traditional performances from the Allen County Folklife Study in partnership with Traditional Arts Indiana.”

For more information and updates about the 2022 festival, visit tastefw.org and follow Taste of the Arts Festival on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Taste of the Arts is sponsored in 2022 by 3Rivers Credit Union, NiSource Foundation (NIPSCO), AEP Foundation, and Do It Best Corp.