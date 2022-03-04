Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette A red squirrel leaps from one tree to another Thursday afternoon along the Rivergreenway. Previous Next Friday, March 04, 2022 1:00 am Hey, Rocky! MIKE MOORE | The Journal Gazette Hey, Rocky! Share this article Share Share on twitter Email story More stories 3 bidders hope to haul city's trash Bill to end gun permit system not dead yet Eel River eyed again for large home project Health clinic site to get plan hearing 2 more area districts join national vaping suit Arrest made after chase, crash Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Education