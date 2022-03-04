The Journal Gazette
 
Friday, March 04, 2022 3:46 pm

Big Ten women: Indiana 62, Maryland 51

Indiana has defeated Maryland 62-51 in their women's Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The No. 14 Hoosiers, now 21-7, advance to a Saturday semifinal against Ohio State, which defeated Michigan State 74-58 earlier Friday. No. 11 Maryland fell to 21-8.

