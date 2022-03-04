Mother at school playground enters intimidation plea

A Fort Wayne woman admitted in court today she threatened a child with a knife at the Weisser Park Elementary School playground.

Terra Roling, 33, pleaded guilty in Allen Superior Court to intimidation with a deadly weapon. A second intimidation count will be dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Roling will receive a three-year suspended sentence if Judge Fran Gull approves the plea deal during a March 30 sentencing.

Court documents say Roling and her 13-year-old son were at the playground May 15 when he told her he'd been battered by other children there. Roling then "verbally threatened" a boy with a knife as she held him. She then began to chase the children, court documents say.

The local activist group Changemakers, led by Alisha Rauch and Daylana Daisy Saunders, campaigned for the arrest during the group's weekly Facebook Live broadcasts.