Friday, March 04, 2022 8:56 am

Verbatim: Foellinger Foundation announces $1 million in grants

The Foellinger Foundation issued the following Friday, March 4, 2022 –

The Foellinger Foundation Board of Directors has approved grants in the Youth Development category totaling $1,195,000 to support nonprofit organizations that provide services throughout Allen County.

“Investing in our youth today is an investment in our entire community's future,” said Ed Kominowski, Foundation President. “We are grateful to the nonprofit organizations that provide vital services for young people in Allen County. Their dedication makes lasting changes in the lives of area children and families.”

The following organizations received Youth-Development funding:

  • Boy Scouts of America, Anthony Wayne Area Council
  • Crossroad Child and Family Services
  • Gateway Woods Family Services
  • Harlan Christian Youth Center
  • Power House Youth Center
  • World Baseball Academy
  • YMCA

Additional funding was awarded to the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne for the United Front Initiative.

