No injuries in house fire

Investigators in northeast Allen County are trying to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a two-story home Thursday.

Crews arrived at the house, 12908 Passerine Blvd. in Cedar Creek Township, after receiving calls of a structure fire about 6:46 p.m., officials said.

Firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the first floor of the home, they said.

Two adults escaped safely before crews arrived.

Huntertown Fire Chief Robert Boren said his department and others assisted Northeast Allen County Fire crews who arrived first on the scene.

They had it under control in about 40 minutes.

Two dogs were saved from the blaze, but a cat at the home was not found, Boren said.

No further information was provided.