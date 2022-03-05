Late night laughs

State of disunion

“Many lawmakers wore the colors of the Ukrainian flag, blue and yellow. It's a show of solidarity not seen since the last 'Minions' movie.

“Not everyone was focused on the speech. Kevin McCarthy was there but busy looking at his phone. To be fair, today's Wordle was pretty tricky.

“Of course the minority leader in the House not paying attention looked disrespectful. But keep in mind, he might've been on Amazon shopping for a spine.” – Stephen Colbert

Biden was at the podium with Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi right behind him. Fox News was like, 'Throw in Hillary and you've got all Four Horsemen.'

“During his speech, Biden introduced his new unity agenda. Unity agenda, yeah. And you can tell it worked because every single Republican ignored him.” – Jimmy Fallon

“But aside from policing and COVID and Ukraine, Biden also brought up a lot of policies last night that he wanted Congress to pass this year, like letting Medicare negotiate the price of drugs and doubling clean energy production and raising taxes on corporations, and strengthening voting rights – which are all great ideas that I can't wait for him to bring up again at next year's State of the Union. Because, I mean, if we're honest, none of that [expletive] is going to pass through this Congress.” – Trevor Noah

“According to a new poll, 71% of Americans who watched President Biden's State of the Union address had a positive reaction to the speech. But let's be honest: Everyone who would have had a negative reaction was watching 'Yellowstone.' ” – Seth Meyers

“I'm sorry: 'God protect our troops – Go get him.' Get who? Go get God?” – Trevor Noah, on Biden's yelling “Go get him!” at the end of his speech

“Right after, Putin called Trump and was like, [imitating Putin] 'Is he talking about me?' ” – Jimmy Fallon

“Mike Pence was watching from home and was like, 'Not again. What did I do this time?'?” – James Corden

Back to the future

“Putin's goal was to bring back the glory days of the Soviet Union. People waiting hours in long lines is definitely a start.

“They're cutting off banking, they're arming their enemies, and on top of that, airlines are stopping flights to and from Russia, which in my opinion might be one of the worst things.

“Because I mean the best part about going to Russia is that you can fly out of Russia. Now they don't even have that.

“Yes, the threat of nuclear annihilation may have increased; yes, we may be on the brink of World War III; and, yes, Europe is once again at the mercy of one power-hungry dictator, but on the bright side, when was the last time you thought about COVID, huh?” – Trevor Noah

Neutral no longer

“Switzerland has a knife out for Russia, and since it's a Swiss knife, it comes with little scissors, a toothpick and a corkscrew.” – Stephen Colbert

“The Swiss don't get involved in war. They don't get involved in alliances. My dad didn't get involved in my life. I would ask him to hug me, and he'd tell me that his official policy was to stay neutral.” – Trevor Noah, whose father is Swiss-German

“The Swiss president said, 'Russia's attack cannot be accepted regarding international law, this cannot be accepted politically, and this cannot be accepted morally.' And these are the people who gave Hitler a safe deposit box, so.” – Jimmy Kimmel