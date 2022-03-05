The Journal Gazette
 
Saturday, March 05, 2022

Indiana HS basketball scores

Here's a look at high school basketball scores from across the state –

Friday's scores

Boys

 

Sectionals=

 

Semifinal=

 

Class 4A=

 

1. Lake Central=

 

Lake Central 76, E. Chicago Central 67

 

Munster 65, Hammond Central 45

 

2. Portage=

 

Chesterton 56, Merrillville 41

 

Portage 52, Crown Point 51

 

3. Plymouth=

 

Michigan City 61, LaPorte 45

 

S. Bend Adams 55, Plymouth 42

 

4. Elkhart=

 

Concord 52, Goshen 44

 

Penn 60, Northridge 47

 

5. DeKalb=

 

Ft. Wayne Northrop 64, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 50

 

Ft. Wayne Snider 60, DeKalb 52

 

6. Huntington North=

 

Ft. Wayne South 64, Ft. Wayne Wayne 59

 

Homestead 81, New Haven 53

 

7. Logansport=

 

Kokomo 70, Lafayette Harrison 48

 

Lafayette Jeff 76, Logansport 48

 

8. Noblesville=

 

Carmel 64, Noblesville 41

 

Westfield 77, Hamilton Southeastern 50

 

9. Greenfield-Central=

 

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 82, Anderson 76

 

Richmond 82, New Palestine 76

 

10. Indpls N. Central=

 

Indpls Cathedral 69, Indpls Tech 54

 

Lawrence North 65, Warren Central 60

 

11. Ben Davis=

 

Indpls Ben Davis 58, Decatur Central 40

 

Southport 38, Indpls Perry Meridian 33

 

12. Terre Haute North=

 

Avon 61, Plainfield 53

 

Terre Haute North 51, Brownsburg 42

 

13. Greenwood=

 

Center Grove 60, Franklin Central 52

 

Franklin 50, Whiteland 45

 

14. Martinsville=

 

Bloomington North 60, Columbus North 55, 2OT

 

Bloomington South 60, E. Central 42

 

15. Seymour=

 

Floyd Central 52, New Albany 39

 

Jeffersonville 55, Seymour 40

 

16. Ev. North=

 

Ev. Harrison 68, Ev. Reitz 64

 

Ev. North 70, Castle 42

 

Class 3A=

 

17. Hanover Central=

 

Calumet 52, River Forest 41

 

Lighthouse CPA 83, Hanover Central 48

 

18. Kankakee Valley=

 

Culver Academy 79, Wheeler 17

 

New Prairie 68, Knox 47

 

19. Mishawaka Marian=

 

Glenn 59, S. Bend St. Joseph's 41

 

Mishawaka Marian 74, S. Bend Clay 40

 

20. Maconaquah=

 

Benton Central 53, Northwestern 36

 

Peru 62, Maconaquah 57

 

21. Wawasee=

 

NorthWood 38, Tippecanoe Valley 33

 

Wawasee 53, Lakeland 32

 

22. Garrett=

 

Ft. Wayne Concordia 63, Woodlan 58

 

Leo 74, Ft. Wayne Luers 43

 

23. Norwell=

 

Norwell 63, Eastern (Greentown) 29

 

Oak Hill 48, Bellmont 42

 

24. New Castle=

 

Jay Co. 55, Hamilton Hts. 46

 

Yorktown 58, Muncie Burris 34

 

25. Frankfort=

 

Danville 82, Frankfort 55

 

Tri-West 53, N. Montgomery 27

 

26. Edgewood=

 

Brownstown 58, Edgewood 39

 

Northview 61, Owen Valley 46

 

27. Lebanon=

 

Guerin Catholic 54, Indpls Chatard 46

 

Indpls Brebeuf 44, Lebanon 33

 

28. Speedway=

 

Beech Grove 68, Indpls Ritter 48

 

Indpls Washington 47, Speedway 33

 

29. Connersville=

 

Franklin Co. 51, Greensburg 35

 

Lawrenceburg 57, S. Dearborn 51

 

30. Salem=

 

N. Harrison 58, Corydon 52

 

Scottsburg 68, Silver Creek 60, OT

 

31. Princeton=

 

Pike Central 51, Vincennes 43

 

Sullivan 64, Washington 61, OT

 

32. Boonville=

 

Ev. Bosse 58, Boonville 46

 

Ev. Memorial 57, Gibson Southern 49

 

Class 2A=

 

33. Whiting=

 

Hammond Noll 75, Andrean 60

 

Lake Station 71, Whiting 30

 

34. N. Judson=

 

N. Judson 58, S. Central (Union Mills) 38

 

Westville 57, Hebron 43

 

35. Westview=

 

Central Noble 65, Prairie Hts. 40

 

Eastside 47, Fairfield 43

 

36. Bluffton=

 

Adams Central 63, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 37

 

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 71, Whitko 35

 

37. Winamac=

 

Cass 63, N. Newton 33

 

Rensselaer 57, Winamac 40

 

38. Western Boone=

 

Carroll (Flora) 46, Fountain Central 44

 

Rossville 50, Clinton Prairie 45

 

39. Tipton=

 

Madison-Grant 67, Eastbrook 61, 2OT

 

Tipton 79, Sheridan 41

 

40. Alexandria=

 

Lapel 45, Winchester 41

 

Monroe Central 39, Wapahani 33

 

41. Hagerstown=

 

Eastern Hancock 80, Cambridge City 40

 

Northeastern 53, Knightstown 40

 

42. Park Tudor=

 

Heritage Christian 64, Indpls Irvington 43

 

University 53, Covenant Christian 51

 

43. S. Putnam=

 

Parke Heritage 59, S. Putnam 44

 

Southmont 52, N. Putnam 43

 

44. S. Ripley=

 

S. Ripley 61, S. Decatur 44

 

Triton Central 62, N. Decatur 57

 

45. Southwestern (Hanover)=

 

Providence 56, Switzerland Co. 26

 

Southwestern (Hanover) 57, Clarksville 54

 

46. Tell City=

 

Eastern (Pekin) 47, Perry Central 39

 

Paoli 60, Tell City 51

 

47. N. Knox=

 

Linton 59, Eastern (Greene) 46

 

S. Knox 63, Mitchell 25

 

48. Southridge=

 

Forest Park 54, Ev. Mater Dei 44

 

N. Posey 49, S. Spencer 41

 

Class 1A=

 

49. Kouts=

 

Gary 21st Century 68, Washington Twp. 22

 

Michigan City Marquette 63, Kouts 53

 

50. Triton=

 

Argos 64, LaCrosse 28

 

Triton 39, Culver 25

 

51. Fremont=

 

Elkhart Christian 63, Lakewood Park 57

 

Fremont 43, Bethany Christian 36

 

52. Tri-County=

 

N. White 63, Caston 59

 

Pioneer 55, S. Newton 35

 

53. Southern Wells=

 

Lakeland Christian 64, Southern Wells 31

 

Southwood 63, N. Miami 48

 

54. Attica=

 

Lafayette Catholic 55, Covington 30

 

N. Vermillion 57, Faith Christian 49

 

55. Wes-Del=

 

Daleville 47, Cowan 44

 

Liberty Christian 87, Wes-Del 66

 

56. Blue River=

 

Blue River 65, Union (Modoc) 18

 

Randolph Southern 60, Tri 50

 

57. White River Valley=

 

Bloomfield 61, Eminence 18

 

N. Central (Farmersburg) 65, White River Valley 37

 

58. Bethesda Christian=

 

Bethesda Christian 40, Traders Point Christian 39

 

Indpls Metro 66, Indiana Math and Science Academy 36

 

59. Indpls Lutheran=

 

Greenwood Christian 73, Victory College Prep 47

 

Indpls Lutheran 62, Indpls Tindley 60

 

60. Southwestern (Shelby)=

 

Hauser 61, Oldenburg 28

 

Jac-Cen-Del 74, Waldron 60

 

61. Borden=

 

Borden 46, Rock Creek Academy 42

 

Christian Academy 43, S. Central (Elizabeth) 25

 

62. Edinburgh=

 

Edinburgh 81, Crothersville 46

 

W. Washington 72, Medora 39

 

63. Loogootee=

 

Barr-Reeve 48, Orleans 34

 

N. Daviess 45, Shoals 37

 

64. Springs Valley=

 

Dubois 82, Cannelton 43

 

Springs Valley 90, Ev. Day 71

 

------

 

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

