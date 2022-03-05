Indiana HS basketball scores

Here's a look at high school basketball scores from across the state –

Friday's scores

Boys

Sectionals=

Semifinal=

Class 4A=

1. Lake Central=

Lake Central 76, E. Chicago Central 67

Munster 65, Hammond Central 45

2. Portage=

Chesterton 56, Merrillville 41

Portage 52, Crown Point 51

3. Plymouth=

Michigan City 61, LaPorte 45

S. Bend Adams 55, Plymouth 42

4. Elkhart=

Concord 52, Goshen 44

Penn 60, Northridge 47

5. DeKalb=

Ft. Wayne Northrop 64, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 50

Ft. Wayne Snider 60, DeKalb 52

6. Huntington North=

Ft. Wayne South 64, Ft. Wayne Wayne 59

Homestead 81, New Haven 53

7. Logansport=

Kokomo 70, Lafayette Harrison 48

Lafayette Jeff 76, Logansport 48

8. Noblesville=

Carmel 64, Noblesville 41

Westfield 77, Hamilton Southeastern 50

9. Greenfield-Central=

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 82, Anderson 76

Richmond 82, New Palestine 76

10. Indpls N. Central=

Indpls Cathedral 69, Indpls Tech 54

Lawrence North 65, Warren Central 60

11. Ben Davis=

Indpls Ben Davis 58, Decatur Central 40

Southport 38, Indpls Perry Meridian 33

12. Terre Haute North=

Avon 61, Plainfield 53

Terre Haute North 51, Brownsburg 42

13. Greenwood=

Center Grove 60, Franklin Central 52

Franklin 50, Whiteland 45

14. Martinsville=

Bloomington North 60, Columbus North 55, 2OT

Bloomington South 60, E. Central 42

15. Seymour=

Floyd Central 52, New Albany 39

Jeffersonville 55, Seymour 40

16. Ev. North=

Ev. Harrison 68, Ev. Reitz 64

Ev. North 70, Castle 42

Class 3A=

17. Hanover Central=

Calumet 52, River Forest 41

Lighthouse CPA 83, Hanover Central 48

18. Kankakee Valley=

Culver Academy 79, Wheeler 17

New Prairie 68, Knox 47

19. Mishawaka Marian=

Glenn 59, S. Bend St. Joseph's 41

Mishawaka Marian 74, S. Bend Clay 40

20. Maconaquah=

Benton Central 53, Northwestern 36

Peru 62, Maconaquah 57

21. Wawasee=

NorthWood 38, Tippecanoe Valley 33

Wawasee 53, Lakeland 32

22. Garrett=

Ft. Wayne Concordia 63, Woodlan 58

Leo 74, Ft. Wayne Luers 43

23. Norwell=

Norwell 63, Eastern (Greentown) 29

Oak Hill 48, Bellmont 42

24. New Castle=

Jay Co. 55, Hamilton Hts. 46

Yorktown 58, Muncie Burris 34

25. Frankfort=

Danville 82, Frankfort 55

Tri-West 53, N. Montgomery 27

26. Edgewood=

Brownstown 58, Edgewood 39

Northview 61, Owen Valley 46

27. Lebanon=

Guerin Catholic 54, Indpls Chatard 46

Indpls Brebeuf 44, Lebanon 33

28. Speedway=

Beech Grove 68, Indpls Ritter 48

Indpls Washington 47, Speedway 33

29. Connersville=

Franklin Co. 51, Greensburg 35

Lawrenceburg 57, S. Dearborn 51

30. Salem=

N. Harrison 58, Corydon 52

Scottsburg 68, Silver Creek 60, OT

31. Princeton=

Pike Central 51, Vincennes 43

Sullivan 64, Washington 61, OT

32. Boonville=

Ev. Bosse 58, Boonville 46

Ev. Memorial 57, Gibson Southern 49

Class 2A=

33. Whiting=

Hammond Noll 75, Andrean 60

Lake Station 71, Whiting 30

34. N. Judson=

N. Judson 58, S. Central (Union Mills) 38

Westville 57, Hebron 43

35. Westview=

Central Noble 65, Prairie Hts. 40

Eastside 47, Fairfield 43

36. Bluffton=

Adams Central 63, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 37

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 71, Whitko 35

37. Winamac=

Cass 63, N. Newton 33

Rensselaer 57, Winamac 40

38. Western Boone=

Carroll (Flora) 46, Fountain Central 44

Rossville 50, Clinton Prairie 45

39. Tipton=

Madison-Grant 67, Eastbrook 61, 2OT

Tipton 79, Sheridan 41

40. Alexandria=

Lapel 45, Winchester 41

Monroe Central 39, Wapahani 33

41. Hagerstown=

Eastern Hancock 80, Cambridge City 40

Northeastern 53, Knightstown 40

42. Park Tudor=

Heritage Christian 64, Indpls Irvington 43

University 53, Covenant Christian 51

43. S. Putnam=

Parke Heritage 59, S. Putnam 44

Southmont 52, N. Putnam 43

44. S. Ripley=

S. Ripley 61, S. Decatur 44

Triton Central 62, N. Decatur 57

45. Southwestern (Hanover)=

Providence 56, Switzerland Co. 26

Southwestern (Hanover) 57, Clarksville 54

46. Tell City=

Eastern (Pekin) 47, Perry Central 39

Paoli 60, Tell City 51

47. N. Knox=

Linton 59, Eastern (Greene) 46

S. Knox 63, Mitchell 25

48. Southridge=

Forest Park 54, Ev. Mater Dei 44

N. Posey 49, S. Spencer 41

Class 1A=

49. Kouts=

Gary 21st Century 68, Washington Twp. 22

Michigan City Marquette 63, Kouts 53

50. Triton=

Argos 64, LaCrosse 28

Triton 39, Culver 25

51. Fremont=

Elkhart Christian 63, Lakewood Park 57

Fremont 43, Bethany Christian 36

52. Tri-County=

N. White 63, Caston 59

Pioneer 55, S. Newton 35

53. Southern Wells=

Lakeland Christian 64, Southern Wells 31

Southwood 63, N. Miami 48

54. Attica=

Lafayette Catholic 55, Covington 30

N. Vermillion 57, Faith Christian 49

55. Wes-Del=

Daleville 47, Cowan 44

Liberty Christian 87, Wes-Del 66

56. Blue River=

Blue River 65, Union (Modoc) 18

Randolph Southern 60, Tri 50

57. White River Valley=

Bloomfield 61, Eminence 18

N. Central (Farmersburg) 65, White River Valley 37

58. Bethesda Christian=

Bethesda Christian 40, Traders Point Christian 39

Indpls Metro 66, Indiana Math and Science Academy 36

59. Indpls Lutheran=

Greenwood Christian 73, Victory College Prep 47

Indpls Lutheran 62, Indpls Tindley 60

60. Southwestern (Shelby)=

Hauser 61, Oldenburg 28

Jac-Cen-Del 74, Waldron 60

61. Borden=

Borden 46, Rock Creek Academy 42

Christian Academy 43, S. Central (Elizabeth) 25

62. Edinburgh=

Edinburgh 81, Crothersville 46

W. Washington 72, Medora 39

63. Loogootee=

Barr-Reeve 48, Orleans 34

N. Daviess 45, Shoals 37

64. Springs Valley=

Dubois 82, Cannelton 43

Springs Valley 90, Ev. Day 71

------

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com