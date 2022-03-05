Saturday, March 05, 2022 7:10 am
Indiana HS basketball scores
Here's a look at high school basketball scores from across the state –
Friday's scores
Boys
Sectionals=
Semifinal=
Class 4A=
1. Lake Central=
Lake Central 76, E. Chicago Central 67
Munster 65, Hammond Central 45
2. Portage=
Chesterton 56, Merrillville 41
Portage 52, Crown Point 51
3. Plymouth=
Michigan City 61, LaPorte 45
S. Bend Adams 55, Plymouth 42
4. Elkhart=
Concord 52, Goshen 44
Penn 60, Northridge 47
5. DeKalb=
Ft. Wayne Northrop 64, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 50
Ft. Wayne Snider 60, DeKalb 52
6. Huntington North=
Ft. Wayne South 64, Ft. Wayne Wayne 59
Homestead 81, New Haven 53
7. Logansport=
Kokomo 70, Lafayette Harrison 48
Lafayette Jeff 76, Logansport 48
8. Noblesville=
Carmel 64, Noblesville 41
Westfield 77, Hamilton Southeastern 50
9. Greenfield-Central=
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 82, Anderson 76
Richmond 82, New Palestine 76
10. Indpls N. Central=
Indpls Cathedral 69, Indpls Tech 54
Lawrence North 65, Warren Central 60
11. Ben Davis=
Indpls Ben Davis 58, Decatur Central 40
Southport 38, Indpls Perry Meridian 33
12. Terre Haute North=
Avon 61, Plainfield 53
Terre Haute North 51, Brownsburg 42
13. Greenwood=
Center Grove 60, Franklin Central 52
Franklin 50, Whiteland 45
14. Martinsville=
Bloomington North 60, Columbus North 55, 2OT
Bloomington South 60, E. Central 42
15. Seymour=
Floyd Central 52, New Albany 39
Jeffersonville 55, Seymour 40
16. Ev. North=
Ev. Harrison 68, Ev. Reitz 64
Ev. North 70, Castle 42
Class 3A=
17. Hanover Central=
Calumet 52, River Forest 41
Lighthouse CPA 83, Hanover Central 48
18. Kankakee Valley=
Culver Academy 79, Wheeler 17
New Prairie 68, Knox 47
19. Mishawaka Marian=
Glenn 59, S. Bend St. Joseph's 41
Mishawaka Marian 74, S. Bend Clay 40
20. Maconaquah=
Benton Central 53, Northwestern 36
Peru 62, Maconaquah 57
21. Wawasee=
NorthWood 38, Tippecanoe Valley 33
Wawasee 53, Lakeland 32
22. Garrett=
Ft. Wayne Concordia 63, Woodlan 58
Leo 74, Ft. Wayne Luers 43
23. Norwell=
Norwell 63, Eastern (Greentown) 29
Oak Hill 48, Bellmont 42
24. New Castle=
Jay Co. 55, Hamilton Hts. 46
Yorktown 58, Muncie Burris 34
25. Frankfort=
Danville 82, Frankfort 55
Tri-West 53, N. Montgomery 27
26. Edgewood=
Brownstown 58, Edgewood 39
Northview 61, Owen Valley 46
27. Lebanon=
Guerin Catholic 54, Indpls Chatard 46
Indpls Brebeuf 44, Lebanon 33
28. Speedway=
Beech Grove 68, Indpls Ritter 48
Indpls Washington 47, Speedway 33
29. Connersville=
Franklin Co. 51, Greensburg 35
Lawrenceburg 57, S. Dearborn 51
30. Salem=
N. Harrison 58, Corydon 52
Scottsburg 68, Silver Creek 60, OT
31. Princeton=
Pike Central 51, Vincennes 43
Sullivan 64, Washington 61, OT
32. Boonville=
Ev. Bosse 58, Boonville 46
Ev. Memorial 57, Gibson Southern 49
Class 2A=
33. Whiting=
Hammond Noll 75, Andrean 60
Lake Station 71, Whiting 30
34. N. Judson=
N. Judson 58, S. Central (Union Mills) 38
Westville 57, Hebron 43
35. Westview=
Central Noble 65, Prairie Hts. 40
Eastside 47, Fairfield 43
36. Bluffton=
Adams Central 63, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 37
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 71, Whitko 35
37. Winamac=
Cass 63, N. Newton 33
Rensselaer 57, Winamac 40
38. Western Boone=
Carroll (Flora) 46, Fountain Central 44
Rossville 50, Clinton Prairie 45
39. Tipton=
Madison-Grant 67, Eastbrook 61, 2OT
Tipton 79, Sheridan 41
40. Alexandria=
Lapel 45, Winchester 41
Monroe Central 39, Wapahani 33
41. Hagerstown=
Eastern Hancock 80, Cambridge City 40
Northeastern 53, Knightstown 40
42. Park Tudor=
Heritage Christian 64, Indpls Irvington 43
University 53, Covenant Christian 51
43. S. Putnam=
Parke Heritage 59, S. Putnam 44
Southmont 52, N. Putnam 43
44. S. Ripley=
S. Ripley 61, S. Decatur 44
Triton Central 62, N. Decatur 57
45. Southwestern (Hanover)=
Providence 56, Switzerland Co. 26
Southwestern (Hanover) 57, Clarksville 54
46. Tell City=
Eastern (Pekin) 47, Perry Central 39
Paoli 60, Tell City 51
47. N. Knox=
Linton 59, Eastern (Greene) 46
S. Knox 63, Mitchell 25
48. Southridge=
Forest Park 54, Ev. Mater Dei 44
N. Posey 49, S. Spencer 41
Class 1A=
49. Kouts=
Gary 21st Century 68, Washington Twp. 22
Michigan City Marquette 63, Kouts 53
50. Triton=
Argos 64, LaCrosse 28
Triton 39, Culver 25
51. Fremont=
Elkhart Christian 63, Lakewood Park 57
Fremont 43, Bethany Christian 36
52. Tri-County=
N. White 63, Caston 59
Pioneer 55, S. Newton 35
53. Southern Wells=
Lakeland Christian 64, Southern Wells 31
Southwood 63, N. Miami 48
54. Attica=
Lafayette Catholic 55, Covington 30
N. Vermillion 57, Faith Christian 49
55. Wes-Del=
Daleville 47, Cowan 44
Liberty Christian 87, Wes-Del 66
56. Blue River=
Blue River 65, Union (Modoc) 18
Randolph Southern 60, Tri 50
57. White River Valley=
Bloomfield 61, Eminence 18
N. Central (Farmersburg) 65, White River Valley 37
58. Bethesda Christian=
Bethesda Christian 40, Traders Point Christian 39
Indpls Metro 66, Indiana Math and Science Academy 36
59. Indpls Lutheran=
Greenwood Christian 73, Victory College Prep 47
Indpls Lutheran 62, Indpls Tindley 60
60. Southwestern (Shelby)=
Hauser 61, Oldenburg 28
Jac-Cen-Del 74, Waldron 60
61. Borden=
Borden 46, Rock Creek Academy 42
Christian Academy 43, S. Central (Elizabeth) 25
62. Edinburgh=
Edinburgh 81, Crothersville 46
W. Washington 72, Medora 39
63. Loogootee=
Barr-Reeve 48, Orleans 34
N. Daviess 45, Shoals 37
64. Springs Valley=
Dubois 82, Cannelton 43
Springs Valley 90, Ev. Day 71
------
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com
