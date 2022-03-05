Fire destroys mobile home

Fort Wayne fire investigators are determining the cause of a blaze that destroyed a mobile home early today.

Crews arrived at the burning structure, 6429 Hillside Oaks Drive, at 12:11 a.m. and saw flames shooting from the front of the house.

Firefighters said the homeowner was at work and no other occupants were inside.

The blaze was under control in about 20 minutes and no firefighters were injured.