Pets of the week

Bythewood is a 1-year-old, spayed domestic shorthair mix. She still has her claws, and her coat is super short like a bunny's. She can be shy at first but has a lot of love to give. Call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454 to meet Bythewood and possibly become her forever family.
Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control
Spots is a 4-year-old spayed black and white cat. She can be on the more cautious side when you first meet her.She would thrive best in a home that is also calm and understands that she may take a little while to become comfortable. Call FWACC at 427-5502 to meet Spots.
Humane Fort Wayne
Exegol is a neutered Australian cattle dog mix who loves having a job to do. The 7-year-old male would do best in a small household without kids, cats or other dogs. A fenced-in yard is recommended but not required. To meet Exegol, call 744-0454 Tuesday through Sunday.