1 rescued from basement fire

One person was rescued from a basement fire today that moderately damaged a Haffner Drive home, Fort Wayne firefighters said.

Firefighters were called to a two-story home in the 4900 block of Haffner about 12:25 p.m., and found smoke coming from the structure and one person still reported inside, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement.

One crew extinguished the fire while a second crew rescued a victim from a first-floor window, the statement said. It said a second person escaped the fire, and both were taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Three dogs also escaped.

The fire was controlled within 20 minutes of arrival and remains under investigation, the fire department said.