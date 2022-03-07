Monday, March 07, 2022 2:00 pm
1 rescued from basement fire
The Journal Gazette
One person was rescued from a basement fire today that moderately damaged a Haffner Drive home, Fort Wayne firefighters said.
Firefighters were called to a two-story home in the 4900 block of Haffner about 12:25 p.m., and found smoke coming from the structure and one person still reported inside, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement.
One crew extinguished the fire while a second crew rescued a victim from a first-floor window, the statement said. It said a second person escaped the fire, and both were taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Three dogs also escaped.
The fire was controlled within 20 minutes of arrival and remains under investigation, the fire department said.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story