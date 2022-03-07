Swiss company purchases Warsaw-based surgery technology firm

Medartis, a Swiss-based orthopedic company for head and extremity surgery, said today it intends to acquire Nextremety Solutions Inc. of Warsaw for up to $70 million.

Besides an initial cash payment of $40 million at closing, the purchase agreement includes milestone and earn-out payments of up to $30 million linked to the timing of product launches and achievement of certain sales targets, Medartis said in a statement.

Privately held Nextremity Solutions specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of indication-specific technologies for the treatment of fractures and deformities in lower and upper extremities.

Medartis said it would be gaining access to "a highly dedicated and experienced R&D team, strong relationships to U.S. design surgeons and industry thought leaders, a complementary product pipeline, IP portfolio, product knowledge and a modern regional manufacturing base."

Medartis said it would expand its U.S. distribution network and training and education offering, establishing a North American research and development center in Warsaw, where Nextremity Solutions has built a new 69,500-square-foot manufacturing plant for instruments and implants.