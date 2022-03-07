Monday, March 07, 2022 10:48 am
GasBuddy: Average Fort Wayne gasoline price reaches $3.99 a gallon
The Journal Gazette
Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 42.9 cents per gallon in the last week, to $3.99 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 62.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.32 per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 46.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.06 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is up 61.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and $1.29 per gallon higher than a year ago.
Oil prices are now at their highest levels since 2008, said Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis, in the statement.
“Forget the $4 per gallon mark, the nation will soon set new all-time record highs and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50," De Haan said.
"We've never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty. As we lose a major global producer under the weight of deserving bipartisan sanctions for invading a sovereign country, the cost is high. Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time, with little good news foreseen."
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story