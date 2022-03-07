GasBuddy: Average Fort Wayne gasoline price reaches $3.99 a gallon

Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 42.9 cents per gallon in the last week, to $3.99 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.

Prices in Fort Wayne are 62.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.32 per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 46.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.06 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is up 61.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and $1.29 per gallon higher than a year ago.

Oil prices are now at their highest levels since 2008, said Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis, in the statement.

“Forget the $4 per gallon mark, the nation will soon set new all-time record highs and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50," De Haan said.

"We've never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty. As we lose a major global producer under the weight of deserving bipartisan sanctions for invading a sovereign country, the cost is high. Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time, with little good news foreseen."