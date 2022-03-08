Rymsha named ECHL player of the week

Drake Rymsha of the Komets has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 28 to March 6, the league announced today.

Rymsha, 23, scored four goals, added three assists and was plus-eight in three games last week, the league said in a statement. He scored two goals and had an assist in an 8-3 victory at Toledo on Friday, and had two goals and two assists in a 5-2 win against Cincinnati on Saturday.

On behalf of Rymsha, the league said, a case of pucks will be donated to a Fort Wayne youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL.